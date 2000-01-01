Blunt force trauma cause of Medaryville man’s death

Blunt force trauma to the head has been ruled the cause of death of a Medaryville man whose body was found in a fire almost a month ago.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office has now released the cause of the death and officially released the name of the victim, William Neil Toosley. According to a press release released Monday evening, the corner’s office has notified the family.

Toosley’s body was found during a fire investigation on Aug. 13 in the 9000 block of CR 300 N., in the Medaryville area. Medaryville firefighters were called to the house fire at approximately 2:31 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters began the investigation of the cause and origin of the fire, they found a deceased male individual and immediately contacted the sheriff’s office.

At the time of the autopsy on Aug. 15, the coroner’s office refrained from identifying Toosley until DNA results were confirmed. Because the county was waiting on the DNA results, Danny J. Clark, 47, was accused of murdering “John Doe.” He pleaded not guilty to murder and arson resulting in serious bodily injury on Aug. 30 during an initial hearing.

According to court documents, Clark was thought to be a person of interest in the case due to a previous altercation with the female victim, who was living in the house. It appears that Clark had an altercation with the victim in May of this year.

Clark was appointed a public defender and will face a hearing on Nov. 15 in regards to the charges of murder and arson. He still faces the additional charges from the domestic violence case.