Board of parks and recreation abolishes the advisory council

The parks and recreation advisory council is no more after the advisory council members requested to have the group abolished.

Winamac Board of Parks and Recreation members followed through with their wishes that the group be dissolved. At a regular meeting of the board on Dec. 7, the board approved to dissolve the council.

The advisory council was established to help solicit and plan park fundraising activities and events. It was also created to gather ideas from the general public in regards to the park and the park buildings.