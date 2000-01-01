Body of missing woman found in vehicle

The Knox woman who has been missing since Jan. 14 was found deceased in Winamac on Friday.

Barbara McCurdy, 37, was found deceased, in the black Chevy Cobalt she was last seen driving, in the parking lot of Braun Chevrolet. Police received a call of an unresponsive woman in the car on Friday around 1 p.m.

According to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, they made positive identification of McCurdy and the next of kin has been notified.

“Further details are pending autopsy, toxicology and investigation,” said Pulaski County Coroner John Behny, in a recent press release.

As of the time of the Journal press, the reason for McCurdy’s death had not been released to the public.

According to the Knox City Police Department, McCurdy was last seen in Knox at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. Since then police have been searching for McCurdy involving several different agencies. On Jan. 25, police and Winamac Volunteer firefighters spent several hours searching a property on CR 300 N., just east of Ripley, looking for her or her vehicle.

Local agencies investigating McCurdy’s death include the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office, Starke County Prosecutor’s Office, Winamac Police Department, Knox Police Department and Indiana State Police.

If anyone has any information about McCurdy they are asked to call the Knox City Police at 574-772-3771.