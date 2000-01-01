Bond process begins for Francesville

Francesville Town Council members approved to begin the bond process and try to obtain the funding as soon as possible.

At a regular meeting Monday night, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the town to obtain a bond.

The bond is part of a local match needed as part of a grant the town was recently awarded. The town was awarded grant funding by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to upgrade the sewer system.

The town approved the ordinance regarding the obtaining of a bond.

They also approved to pay off the current bond ahead of schedule.