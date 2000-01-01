Boswell to replace Locke on Pulaski County Council

Ken Boswell was caucused in as the replacement for Jerry Locke, District 3 County Councilman, and will finish out his term which runs through the end of 2026. Boswell's appointment will be effective as of July 1. Locke announced his resignation from the county council in early June. A Republican caucus was announced shortly after to fill the vacant seat, to take place on Saturday, June 21 at 9:15 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library.