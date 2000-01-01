Bottlebrush Solar road, drainage agreements pass
By:
Megan Galbreath
Two separate documents for Bottlebrush Solar, a drainage agreement and a road agreement, were approved last Monday by the Pulaski County Drainage Board and the Pulaski County Commissioners, which are made up of the same members. Bottlebrush Solar is a project of Invenergy LLC and is proposed to be located in Salem and Beaver townships and will have a 200 megawatt capacity. County attorney Kevin Tankersley said this document is almost a "mirror image" of the Mayapple Solar agreement that passed in June. Tankersley recalled that there will be a few changes though, saying that there will be more detail on the make up of the roads and more road stabilization language.
