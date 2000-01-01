BP holds community open house on carbon capture and storage

Pulaski County residents were recently invited to attend an open house to ask questions and to learn more about what carbon capture and storage (CCS) is, how it works and what a potential project could look like. The trade-show style open house was hosted by BP on Thursday, April 6 at One Eyed Jack's Celebration Station from 5 to 7:30 p.m. It was just one of the many open houses that the company is hosting in northwest Indiana in April. Other events are in Jasper, White, Benton, Lake and Newton counties. In speaking with BP's U.S. Media Relations Manager Josh Hicks, he advised that as of right now there are no current plans for anything in Pulaski County. The open house was for informational purposes only. CCS is a suite of technologies that can be deployed to prevent CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere by capturing it at the source and storing it deep underground.