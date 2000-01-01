Bracing for Winter: Tips and strategies for navigating winter’s challenges

Pulaski County dodged a strong weather system earlier this month, but we won't be lucky for long. It's only a month into winter, so Pulaski County can expect more opportunities for significant snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, on Jan. 5 and 6 some areas in central and southern Indiana received around a foot of snow as well as some sleet and freezing rain while northern Indiana received little to no snow. Persistent gusty winds also led to widespread power outages over a portion of southwest Indiana. Although advanced technology gives us plenty of notice for impending winter weather, we all know weather is unpredictable and the severity of a storm can change in a matter of minutes. It's essential for you and your family to be prepared for any situation.