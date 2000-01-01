Bragging rights secured, West Central claims the Tomahawk

The 2025 high school football season was back under the lights on Friday nights across Indiana. Locally, the annual battle for the Tomahawk between West Central and Winamac was the primary concern for residents of Pulaski County. After coming close to winning last season in Winamac, the Trojans of West Central would enjoy home-field advantage, but would face the disadvantage of being outnumbered and outmatched in terms of size. The one thing that may have caught Winamac off guard was the grit and determination of the Trojans, who used their speed and sheer willpower to overtake the visitors 24-8 and take possession of the Tomahawk. It was the first time in 20 years that a West Central team beat Winamac in Francesville.