BraunAbility chooses Carmel for headquarters

In October of 2018, BraunAbility announced that it would be expanding its operations and opening a new headquarters office in Indianapolis.

At the time the exact location had not been named until last week when it was announced that the company will be building in Carmel at West Carmel Drive and Guilford Road.

BraunAbility, the largest employer in Pulaski County, plans to invest $7.5 million on a new global headquarters. It was also announced in October that it would be expanding the Winamac campus to increase production capacity. At the time of the announcement, the expansion was said to be “an important move towards fulfilling the company’s vision of shaping the future with innovative workspaces.”

The moving of the headquarters to Carmel is anticipated to bring 68 job opportunities to that area and relocate some of its current employees. The expansion of the Winamac campus is also anticipated to create a need for more jobs.