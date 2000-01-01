BraunAbility donates children’s book series about disability trailblazers

BraunAbility employees nominated local daycares, preschools and elementary schools to receive sets of books about disability trailblazers, including company founder Ralph Braun. The books were hand delivered by employees, many of whom had children or grandchildren attending the schools. Local donations included daycares, preschools and elementary schools in Winamac, Francesville, Knox, North Judson, Rochester, Logansport, Argos and Plymouth.