BraunAbility expands operations with investment in Winamac, new Indianapolis office

BraunAbility is expanding its operation with an investment in its facilities in Winamac and the opening of a new global headquarters office in Indianapolis. This expansion is an important move towards fulfilling the company’s vision of shaping the future of global mobility transportation and shaping its own future with innovative workspaces that bring teams together, foster collaboration and reflect a shared focus on customers and innovation.

The Winamac campus expansion will enable increased production capacity to keep up with recent increases in demand. Investment in advanced manufacturing processes will allow Winamac operations a continued focus on operational excellence and customer and dealer support. The campus will remain an important destination for partners, dealers, customers, the board of directors and others.

The office in Indianapolis will focus on the company’s broader business enterprise and global support. This includes a focus on innovation and new product development, supporting the company’s dealer distribution channel and developing businesses in Europe.

The Indianapolis office is expected to open in March 2019. The majority of employees will be transitioned to their designated location within two years, and the overall transition is estimated to be completed within five years.