BraunAbility expands Winamac facilities with new product line

BraunAbility has announced a $3.8 million investment in its Winamac operations to support production of the new BraunAbility Ram ProMaster. This funding will cover land acquisition, land work, fencing, drainage and building improvements. Construction, utilizing local contractors, will continue through Spring 2026. The project is set to create up to 20 new jobs by the end of 2025, including roles in welding, assembly, material handling and supervision. Current employees will also undergo training to integrate smoothly into the new product line. The facility will focus on the BraunAbility ProMaster, a public transit conversion featuring a lowered-floor and ramp for easier wheelchair access. Key product features include a wider ramp, enhanced seating and advanced tie-down technology, designed to improve accessibility and practicality for the commercial market. This development also paves the way for anticipated future projects at the west end of the campus, including investments related to design engineering, training, advanced manufacturing and prototype pre-production lines. These continued investments reflect BraunAbility's confidence in the local workforce and its vision for long-term growth in Winamac.