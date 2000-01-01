BraunAbility moves forward with security of facility

A lawsuit involving the Pulaski County Commissioners, BraunAbility and S&S Precast has been settled after several months of discussion.

A lawsuit was filed against BraunAbility and the commissioners by S&S Precast after the vacating of CR 60 W., between SR 14 and CR 25 S., was formally approved by the commissioners last year. The road is located in the Pulaski County Industrial Park and is also referred to as Fitz Industrial Parkway.

BraunAbility attorney Brad Johnston said the business is pleased to announce a settlement has been established between BraunAbility, the commissioners and S&S Precast.

The idea of vacating the roadway began in the summer of 2016 as BraunAbility began to address security issues at the business campus. One of the major issues was CR 60 W. was open to the public, traveling between two BraunAbility buildings and causing a hazard for employees. It also doesn’t allow for the property to be fenced in. BraunAbility employs about 900 people.

As part of the discussion between the businesses at the industrial park and BraunAbility, BraunAbility agreed to maintain that portion of the road including plowing snow and any necessary repairs. The company would also ensure that the businesses and the county recycling and transfer station would be able to access the roads through an agreement with BraunAbility.

Johnston said the goal for closing the road is to ensure the safety of the employees who pass between the two facilities on foot or in a vehicle such as a forklift. The company also wanted to close the road to fence in the campus. There will be a gate at both the north and south ends of the vacated road. Employees will enter the campus through one entrance.

A guardhouse is already on site. Fencing will soon be completed. Johnston said the guardhouse will be manned 24/7.