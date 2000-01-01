BraunAbility solidifies commitment to growth, enhancement in Winamac

BraunAbility has a proven track record of being opportunity driven and the company is paving the road to future investments.

BraunAbility recently announced that after several months of negotiations the company entered into a 15-year lease to use the Winamac site. BraunAbility CEO Staci Kroon began negotiating with the Braun family last year but there wasn’t an urgency because the company had rights to operate on the property until 2024. The company is looking at making significant investments on the property but wanted to ensure there was a long-term arrangement in place.

What became of the negotiations was a 15-year term lease that became effective on Jan. 1. North American Manufacturing and BraunAbility president Tom Eastman said the 15-year lease is a base lease with three five-year options which could allow BraunAbility to remain in the same location for 30 years.