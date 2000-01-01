BraunAbility steps up to prevent coronavirus spread
In support of Pulaski County Health Department officials’ request to all area businesses to help protect the community from the threat and spread of COVID-19, business leader BraunAbility has made a decision to lead the effort and suspend its Winamac-based manufacturing and assembly operations now through Monday, April 20.
Company officials reinforced that no employee has tested positive to date; the temporary suspension is a response to the request from Pulaski County health officials to help flatten the curve.
