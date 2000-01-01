Breaking New Ground

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of the Willow Creek Villas housing project on Thursday, Dec. 19. The 34 unit housing development will be on Galbreath Drive, just east of the Winamac Plaza. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) awarded a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation to Sullivan Development LLC earlier this year. Pictured are county and Winamac town personnel with IHCDA and Sullivan Development representatives as well as Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer. Present local representatives included Sheila Hazemi, Alvin Parish, Mike Tiede, Brad Zellers, Danyelle Weaver and Larry Weaver.