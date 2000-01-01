Bridge project could be wrapping up soon

The bridge project on CR 400 E. over Mill Creek could be wrapping up this month as the project is well underway and on schedule.

Bridge 257 on CR 400 E., near a cluster of homes, is currently being replaced. The bridge is part of the annual county bridge maintenance and replacement plan.

Highway superintendent Gary Kruger said the project is on schedule and may be done this month. He visited the site and it “seems to be going fine.” The consulting firm that is overseeing the project has not reported any issues with the project, according to Kruger.