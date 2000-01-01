Bridge project hosts ‘state of the art’ fundraiser
By:
Megan Galbreath
The Memorial Swinging Bridge Project held an Art Auction fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 27 to raise funds for the project. The event was held at One Eyed Jack’s Celebration Station located at 101 E. Main Street in Winamac starting at 2 p.m. The auction raised a total of $15,723 for the Memorial Swinging Bridge Project. Calendar and donation sales were factored into the total.
See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.