Bridge project in process of securing funds for security cameras

Even though the Memorial Swinging Bridge project is beginning to wind down, project leader Greg Henry advised the Winamac parks board Thursday that they are currently seeking out additional funding for security cameras to add to the project. During a regular meeting on May 4, Henry said that they have received three different quotes, one for over $9,000 – which has been disregarded – another for $4,700 and a third quote for $3,870. The cameras will be placed on each tower of the bridge, but will also look over the artesian well area. If they are able to come up with the additional funding that they need, Henry said that he will go ahead and order them.