Broad honored with EMS award for 40+ years of service

Dave Broad was recognized and honored with an award from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Monday, Aug. 7 for nearly 43 years of service to Pulaski County Emergency Management Services. The award was presented to Broad, age 70, at Hickory Creek in Winamac where he currently resides due to ongoing critical illness. Prior to staying at Hickory Creek, he had been hospitalized twice at IU Methodist in Indianapolis. Travis Clary of Starke County EMS had then reached out to Dave’s family to see if the Indiana Department of Homeland Security would be able to visit him at Hickory Creek to formally recognize him for his public service in EMS. Along with his wife, Tammy and his children, Broad was surrounded by more than 50 friends, former coworkers, family and members of his church during the award ceremony Monday. Those in attendance had an opportunity to share their many memories of Dave and the impact that he has had on their individual lives, the wider community and through his service to God through his church. They also made a joyful noise for Dave preceding the presentation, singing two of his favorite hymns. Updates on Dave's health journey, as well as healthcare cost funding information, can be followed by visiting givesendgo.com/davebroad.