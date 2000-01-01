Broadband project update: ‘Doesn’t get much better than this’

A positive report was given by Broadband Task Force Chair Kurt Dickey and broadband consultant Scott Rudd recently regarding the state of the county's broadband project. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer first advised that he is aware of at least five providers who have submitted Next Level Connections Round 4 grant applications to OCRA for Pulaski County projects. The projects range from relatively small segments of Monroe Township to large portions of five or six townships at one time with a mixture of buried, aerial and fiber-backed wireless options. Origer said that OCRA is currently conducting its first round review and the second round is expected to begin in early April with an awards announcement projected for early June. Rudd, of Rudd Consulting LLC, commented that it has been both an interesting and productive year. He said that he has been very impressed with the county's progress.