Home / News / Brumm named Miss Pulaski County
Jillian Brumm was crowned the 2019 Miss Pulaski County Sunday evening. 2018 Miss Pulaski County Rachel Ploss congratulated her and the court of first runner-up Danni-Jo Rausch, second runner-up, Miss Congeniality and the People’s Choice Allison Keller and third runner-up Maddison Budka.

Brumm named Miss Pulaski County

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

The four contestants of the Miss Pulaski County Queen Pageant were fan favorites but only one took the title of queen. 
Jillian Brumm took the honor and was crowned queen with much applause from the audience Sunday evening. Brumm is the daughter of Bryce and Lori Brumm. 
Brumm, 18, said she became a contestant of the pageant because of first runner-up Danni-Jo Rausch. She said her family was also “super supportive” of her decision. 
Brumm has had an excellent year as not only was she crowned Miss Pulaski but she was the Winamac Community High School Salutatorian, Winamac Community High School Female Athlete of the Year and being named the recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. 
As part of the pageant, contestants are judged in four categories including the Me Speech, an interview, professional wear, evening wear and answering an impromptu question. The ladies have spent the last six weeks learning to walk the stage, and public speaking and interview skills.
Rausch, who is a daughter of Barney and Patti-Jo, was crowned first runner-up. Rausch, 18, said she is always telling people to try something new so being a part of the pageant was her attempt at not being a hypocrite. Rausch plans to attend Ancilla College in the fall.  

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here