Budget hearings used to gather information

The budget hearings set at the beginning of last week, weren’t necessarily to advise the department heads of cuts but to gather information.

The council held two days of meetings, June 22 and 23, to discuss with department heads what they think they will need for 2021.

Councilwoman Kathi Thompson said they started the budget process earlier this year by looking at all the budgets without making any decisions.

In the past the council has met for two days and made decisions on budgets that are typical based on previous years. Those budgets may or may not have had increases.

When the department heads met, council members were already given the budgets for review.