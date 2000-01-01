Budget takes center stage at special council meeting

Discussions on the 2025 budget were the main focus during a special Pulaski County Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 26. Council president Ken Boswell noted that there are still some open items from previous discussions that need to be addressed. Some of those items included the superior court navigator, CDC project coordinator, assistant surveyor, some part-time to full-time requests, a truck replacement for EMA, the proposed human resources department and a part-time wage increase. President Boswell said that he believes the human resources department and the part-time wage increases are important to have in the upcoming year's budget. It was explained later by auditor Laura Wheeler that any part-time wage increases have not been included in the 2025 budget yet because she did not know what the council would decide. She said she just went with what each department factored in.