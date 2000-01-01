Building a stronger community, one brick at a time

The Pulaski County Public Library hosted the "Every Brick Counts" Community Celebration and Lego Building Party on Giving Tuesday in the library Reading Room. Several completed Lego kits were on display built by local organizations and businesses as part of the library's "Battle of the Bricks" competition. Guests were invited to vote for their favorite kit by making a donation to the Pulaski County Public Library Foundation. The Foundation supports the Pulaski County Imagination Library program, the Story Trail and a variety of other community programs at the library. Participating groups included Galbreath Family Charities, Tippy's Pizza and Beer, One Eyed Jack's, AFS – USA (exchange student program), The Budd Insurance Agency, Easterday Construction Company, First Federal Savings Bank, 1st Source Bank and the Pulaski County Public Library.