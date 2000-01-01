Burke recognized for life saving efforts

Waylon Burke, a Winamac Electric Department employee, was recognized for his life saving efforts during a brief award ceremony on Monday, June 19. On Thursday, June 8, Burke entered the Tippecanoe River at the Winamac Town Park fully clothed to save the life of an eight year old child. Burke was presented with a certificate from the Winamac Police Department to recognize his efforts and a letter from the Town of Winamac.