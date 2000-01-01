Business, organization partnerships build solutions

Several businesses and organizations met to hear how partnerships can build better businesses and how the State Personnel Department can help build collaborations.

The businesses and organizations met to listen and interact with the Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo on June 1. Milo, who was appointed by Gov. Holcomb, held a short gathering in Pulaski County to discover what some of the needs are for the community regarding the workforce.

The mission of her office is to help build a stronger Indiana workforce by connecting different organizations and talented individuals. The office looks at different trends and concepts, while also looking at current talent snapshots.

As for Pulaski County, Milo briefly reviewed a snapshot of county data collected from several different studies. Of the data collected by Burning Glass Technologies, there were 93 job postings from January until March. The top industries that posted jobs included transportation and warehousing and health care and social assistance. The snapshot also notes the number of projected job postings from 2017 to 2027, the top occupations in the county and the projected job openings.

According to the snapshot, the county total population is 10,313 and about 6,270 people are part of the labor workforce. It also indicated where those in the county work and where Pulaski County workers live.

The career connections and talent discussion also included what local organizations are seeing in regards to the workforce and how they are connecting. Milo encouraged those in the audience to think of ways that collaborations could strengthen the local workforce.

A variety of different businesses and organizations attended the meeting including but not limited to Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Purdue Extension office, Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Center of Workforce Innovations, State Representative Doug Gutwein, Galbreath, BraunAbility, WorkOne, FRATCO, Winamac Coil Spring, Pulaski County Community Development Commission and the adult learning center.

The workshop was held at the Pulaski County Highway Department.