Business renovations brighten Winamac

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Winamac but that’s not the only decor that’s sprucing up the town. Area business owners have looked beyond the holiday decor and are rejuvenating the interior and exterior of buildings.

During the last year or more about a dozen Winamac businesses have received a face-lift. Some of the work was as simple as a new coat of paint, while other work included tearing down buildings or repairing a building due to a destructive event.

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said the changes are a positive swing in the right direction.