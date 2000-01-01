Home / News / BZA and APC elect new officers

BZA and APC elect new officers

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) and the Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) held a joint session on Monday, Jan. 24 and elected new officers for 2022. For the APC board, Breann Wilson was appointed as president, Tyler Gutwein as vice president, Ray Franko as secretary, and the APC and BZA representative will continue to be Bob Keller. For the BZA, Derrick Stalbaum was appointed as president, Abby Shidler-Dickey as vice president and Bob Keller as secretary.

