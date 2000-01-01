Calloway selected as new county assessor

The Pulaski County Republican Precinct Committee Members selected Theresa Calloway as the new Pulaski County Assessor during a special caucus at the Pulaski County Public Library on Monday night, Oct. 20. Calloway replaces former assessor Holly VanDerAa, who is retiring after 39 years of service to Pulaski County. It's been advised that VanDerAa is relocating closer to family. Party caucuses are primarily called by the Party Chairman to either fill a vacancy in an elected office or for party reorganization. The Chairman is required to call the caucus within 30 days of the vacancy occurring. Notice of this vacancy was posted on Oct. 15 by Pulaski County Republican Party Chairman Ken Boswell. A caucus is a private party meeting and not open to the general public.