Calloway welcomed to county election board

The Pulaski County Election Board had a productive meeting on Tuesday, July 25, welcoming a new board member and discussing an alternate location for early voting in 2024 due to the impending courthouse project. Theresa Calloway was first welcomed as the new Republican member on the election board. The election board also held a reorganization, designating Democrat member Jessye Gilley as the chair. The Pulaski County Election Board now consists of Theresa Calloway, Jessye Gilley and JoLynn Behny.