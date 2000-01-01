Candidate challenge hearings result in removals from primary ballot

Three Republican candidates for this year's May primary have been removed from the ballot as a result of three candidate challenge hearings held on Monday, Feb. 26. Those candidates were Nick Gillock (R) for Medaryville Town Council, Cole Knebel (R) for Van Buren Precinct Committeeperson and Logan Wuethrich (R) for Pulaski County Council At-Large. The candidate challenges were filed by Republican Party Chairman Kelly Gaumer in light of the "Affiliate Law" (Indiana Code 3-8-2-7(a)(4)).