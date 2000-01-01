Candidate filing for 2018 election begins

Candidate filing has opened and the races are already heating up.

Voters will see several offices at the county level up for election including prosecuting attorney, circuit court judge, superior court judge, clerk of courts, sheriff, assessor, surveyor, coroner and district 3 commissioner. Voters will also see a number of township seats on the ticket.

Four county council seats will appear on the ballots for districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 that are elected by district voters only.

Delegates to state convention and several precinct committeemen seats will also be on the ballot.

At a town level, the Winamac town council at-large, the Francesville town clerk-treasurer and the Francesville Town Council offices are all up for election. The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board and West Central School Corporation Board also have some seats open.

A candidate seeking nomination by a major political party may file, as well as independent or minor party candidates and state convention delegates. Candidates for U.S. Senate may begin filing petitions for nomination with county voter registration offices for verification or petition signatures.

Filings will remain open until Feb. 9 at noon.