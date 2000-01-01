Candidate filing begins for May primary

Candidate filing has officially kicked off in Pulaski County for the 2026 midterm election cycle. Filing opened for several local offices starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The following are the available county seats and those who currently hold said office: County Commissioner District 3; County Council District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 4; County Assessor, County Clerk of Courts, County Coroner, County Prosecuting Attorney, County Sheriff and County Surveyor. There are also several town seats that will be open. These include: Winamac Town Council At Large seats, Francesville Town Clerk-Treasurer and Francesville Town Council seats. Many township trustee, township trustee advisory board and state convention delegate seats are also up.