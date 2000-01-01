Home / News / Candidates file for local school board seats

Candidates file for local school board seats

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Several candidates have filed petitions for the open school board seats in both Pulaski County schools. On the Eastern Pulaski school board, a total of six prospective candidates filed for the three available Monroe Township seats. Those candidates included Scott Hanson, Greg Kiser, Jimmy Terry, Monica Potthoff, Waylon Burke and Stephen Rausch. Additionally, Taylor White has filed to run for the singular Van Buren Township seat on the board. On the West Central school board, Jacob Tanner has filed for the Jefferson Township seat, Darin Gudeman has filed for the White Post Township seat, Jonathan Gutwein has filed for the Gillam Township seat and Dennis Gutwein has filed for the At-Large seat.

