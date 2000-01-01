Candy Cane Smiles at Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland sparkled back into downtown Winamac on Friday, Dec. 5, with a mix of old favorites and new delights. The event featured a couple of traditional favorites such as the chicken and noodle dinner at the Winamac Volunteer Fire Department and the Electric Parade, which led to a visit with Santa Claus. This year, he set up shop at the new Pulaski County Historical Museum. It also featured several new activities, including vendors, crafts, cookies and cocoa. Vendors were located both at the Historical Society Museum and Human Services. The rest of the fun was found at the Pulaski County Tribe building, located at 100 W. Main Street. The day also marked the Grand Opening of the Leaf and Linen Boutique.