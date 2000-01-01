Home / News / Cardiac arrest heroes honored at county council meeting
A Pulaski County Dispatcher and two EMTs were presented with awards on Nov. 10 for saving a man’s life who went into cardiac arrest this past July. Pictured from left to right: EMS Director Natasha Daugherty, 911 Director Angela VanArsdale, Dispatcher Megan Hollon, cardiac arrest survivor Kevin Bolton, Paramedic James Handy and EMT Kayla Clemons.

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“He died four times that day and he is alive today.” - Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty

A cardiac arrest survivor and the first responders who took the call were recognized at a Pulaski County Council meeting on Nov 10 for their roles in a heroic rescue that unfolded this past summer. According to Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty, Kevin Bolton went into cardiac arrest in July. On the scene, Paramedic James Handy provided defibrillation four times, saving Bolton's life. Meanwhile, Dispatcher Megan Hollon got a helicopter en route as Handy and EMT Kayla Clemons worked together to keep Bolton alive. By the time the helicopter arrived, Bolton was alert, oriented and talking. Daugherty said she is extremely proud of her team and feels they all deserve an award for their lifesaving efforts.

