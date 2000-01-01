CASA grant application, solar drafting agreement passed

Sara Kroft and Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker asked the board for their approval on a grant for the state mandated CASA program. Welker stated that money would come from CASA funds that haven't been spent yet, so it won't be any additional funds out of the county's pocket. The CASA grant application was given approval. Attorney Kevin Tankersley and Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director were in contact with Barnes and Thornburg partner Rick Hall who gave some guidance on what would normally be expected in drafting various documents for solar projects. Tankersley said that he reached out to Mammoth Solar and they verbally agreed to put $100,000 towards both Hall and Barnes and Thornburg's getting involved on the county's behalf in regards to drafting those documents. The drafting agreement was approved.