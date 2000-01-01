CASA wellness grant approved by commissioners

A Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) wellness grant was one of the several matters that were approved at a regular Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 7. The request was brought before the commissioners by CASA Director Sara Kroft, who asked to apply for the grant in the amount of $22,000. If granted, the grant would address volunteer recruitment and retention in the program, which has been something they have struggled with since the pandemic. The request to apply for the grant was approved unanimously by the commissioners.