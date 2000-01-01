Caucus to be held for clerk position

With the passing of Pulaski County Clerk Christi Hoffa, a caucus will be held to decide who will serve the remainder of this year and the next term.

Hoffa, 38, passed away on Nov. 20, leaving behind a family of three and numerous friends. Hoffa began her career as clerk after a caucus was held Nov. 10, 2015. She officially took office the first of the year in 2016. Hoffa was chosen as the successor after Tasha Foerg resigned from the elected position because her family was moving.

Because of Hoffa’s death, Pulaski County Republican Chairman Dan Murphy is required to hold a caucus to fill the position within 30 days of the notice but no sooner than 10 days. Murphy received the notice of Hoffa no longer being the clerk on Nov. 21.

Murphy said since Hoffa was elected for a second term to begin in 2019, but cannot assume office due to her death, the person that wins the caucus can continue in the position for the next four years, according to the state board of elections.

The caucus is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 5:15 p.m. Those who are interested in the job must file a declaration of candidacy before 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. The caucus is open to the public to attend.