CDC summit gives hope of solid future for state economy

Each year Pulaski County leaders are able to gather and hear not only the economic state of the county but also what keynote speakers have to say on various topics relating to the county and state.

On April 10, the Pulaski County Economic Development Summit offered the chance for business leaders, politicians and residents to join together and hear how the county is faring economically. The keynote speaker was Brian Burton, president and CEO of the Indiana Manufacturers Association. The crowd was one of the larger audiences in the few past years.

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan P. Origer noted some of the achievements that have happened over the year during his state of county address. During his speech, Origer didn’t focus on negatives but yet some of the positives. He mentioned several different projects and how those projects would not be possible without the local community leaders taking a step to change the future.

Burton not only gave an update on the U.S. economy but also talked about the economic outlook for Indiana.

In regards to Indiana, Burton said there is a frustration of trying to find qualified workers for the work that is available.

“To find the qualified people you are going to have to pay more,” Burton said. “Manufacturing remains the driver of the state’s economy. Manufacturing has the largest employment increase than any other sector in the Indiana economy.”

While he spoke, he presented those in the audience with statistics showing growth and future predictions. Burton said population shifting is becoming a problem for the Midwest and surrounding states have been drained. Indiana is holding solid but it could create problems in the future.

Burton said Indiana is being compared to economies much larger in size. Per capita Indiana is number one in manufacturing.