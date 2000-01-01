CDC updates on tourism, housing presented at joint session

Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer gave several general updates to both county boards during a regular meeting on Monday, April 8. The first item he spoke about was in regards to tourism. In 2021, they updated the county's strategic plan and a section for tourism was included. Now that the advisory council is in place, they have established a strategic planning committee. Origer said that committee met for the first time in the previous week. They are working on reviewing the 2016 plan and relevant sections of the 2021 plan and are toward the end of developing an updated tourism strategic plan (which would serve as an addendum to the 2021 plan). Additionally, the economic development commission (EDC) is working on a comprehensive framework for the tax abatement process. Origer said that he is hoping for a follow-up EDC meeting to be scheduled in time so they can present the final product at the May council meeting for adoption. Regarding housing, Origer reported that so far one local bank has expressed interest in the Hoosier Homes Down Payment Assistance program. He is hoping to generate some more enthusiasm from some other banks before marketing the program to the public.