Celtic music concert brings magic of music to local library

Toes were tapping, hands were clapping and it was standing room only at the Pulaski County Public Library on Saturday, March 23 as guests enjoyed Celtic music and dancing from Emily Ann Thompson and her husband, Kelly. Together they performed a variety of traditional songs such as, "The Leaving of Liverpool," "Danny Boy" and "Loch Lomond." In between each song, she took time to explain the history and nuances of Celtic music. The free concert was made possible through community members' generous donations to the library's Gift Memorial Fund.