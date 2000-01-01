Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 businesses of the year and more

It was a night full of wins, fun and food at the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on March 14. The Chamber announced Jim Dobson Ford as the 2023 Business of the Year, Rife Farm Supplies as People's Choice and the Light Up Our Legacy Memorial Swinging Bridge Project as the 2023 Non-Profit of the Year. To be eligible for Business of the Year, the business has to be active in Pulaski County, in good standing as a member of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, have been in business for at least three years and independently owned. The business also has to have one or more of the following: revenue or job growth, provide exemplary community service, provide innovative or creative services or products, exhibit professionalism in the workplace and volunteer in the Pulaski County community.