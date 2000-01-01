Chamber of commerce undergoes restructure

How the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is organized has changed due to lack of funding.

A regular meeting on Jan. 18 was held by the chamber that is no longer led by a director. During the December meeting, it was decided that the chamber could no longer afford to pay a director.

Because of this change, Angie Anspach will no longer be the director but a member of the board. Anspach has also allowed for the chamber office to continue to be held in her retail store, Refined.