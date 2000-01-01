Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members, looks forward to new year

Bouncing back from struggles incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of overall unity amongst local business owners proved to be the overarching theme of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting held on Thursday, April 7. Treasurer Aaron Paulsen gave the chamber's year end summary and introduced the new board nominees. Chamber of Commerce president Amy Cantu also took a moment to recognize the current 2021 board of directors during the meeting as well as those who would be leaving the board. Rick Haschel and Karen Albrecht will be leaving the board this year, and Stan Bennett from Lightstream, Amy Miller from Standard Industrial, Macy Bischoff from Good Oil, Marsha Reimbold from Parkview Haven and Pulaski Health Care Center and Steve Jarosinski, CEO of Pulaski Memorial Hospital, are the new nominees.