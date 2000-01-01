Chamber obtains new office, phone number, plans

Members of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce are working toward a revival of commerce as they have obtained a new office, a new phone number, a new logo and are already planning for Winter Wonderland.

The chamber held a regular meeting on Aug. 16 to discuss the various activities that are coming up and a handful of potential new members. Board members also discussed the new office, phone number and logo.

Vice president Aaron Paulsen gave an update on the new chamber office. The office is located in the Pulaski County Human Services building on the second floor, 115 W. Pearl St. With the new office a new phone number was also obtained.

The board began a restructure of the chamber at the beginning of the year. Due to a lack of funding the chamber could no longer afford to pay a director. The chamber office continued to be located in Refined but has since been moved.

Paulsen said a new logo has been created and it will soon be added to the chamber website. He is working to update the website that is a little outdated.