Change orders approved by Commissioners

Pulaski County Community Development Commissioner Executive Director Nathan Origer covered the proposed change orders with the commissioners, presenting change order 08 option (a) for $44,000 to compensate for costs crews face while going around an unknown underground wall that was not indicated on any plans, as well as change order 09, for $8,468.84, which deals with the air conditioning issues that they spoke about at their last meeting. Both of those orders were approved. Change order 09 will be presented to the maintenance department to see if their budget could cover some of the cost. Origer stated that change order 07, which was rejected after the architect and the Rowland engineering consultant reviewed things further.