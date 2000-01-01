Changes made to BZA rules of procedure as litigation is pending

The Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals has made changes to the rules of procedure as the county is facing litigation after the commercial solar panel special exception was approved.

During the past couple of months the board that is taxed with approving or denying all special exceptions and variances from the terms of the unified development ordinance, has reviewed the rules of procedure after the special exception caused a whirlwind of concerns. Some of them being that landowners had no idea a public hearing was being held and they had no times to ask questions about the proposed special exception.

The changes that were agreed upon during the Sept. 28 regular meeting included certified boundary surveys, staking the proposed site and notice to adjacent property owners. A formal approval of the changes was not taken.